The New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) host the Washington Capitals (1-3-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

You can turn on TNT and Max to watch as the Devils and the Capitals square off.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT and Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs Capitals Additional Info

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 16 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils' 20 total goals (four per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.2 goals per game (16 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (20 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 5 4 10 14 7 7 24.6% Jesper Bratt 5 3 6 9 2 3 - Tyler Toffoli 5 4 2 6 2 1 50% Dougie Hamilton 5 3 3 6 4 2 - Timo Meier 5 0 3 3 3 2 66.7%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 19 goals conceded (3.8 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Capitals have six goals this season (1.2 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 3.8 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled just six goals over that span.

Capitals Key Players