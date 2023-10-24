Looking to see how the three games with CUSA teams played out in Week 9 of the college football slate?. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech | Liberty vs. Western Kentucky | Jacksonville State vs. Florida International

Week 9 CUSA Results

New Mexico State 27 Louisiana Tech 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

New Mexico State Leaders

  • Passing: Diego Pavia (10-for-19, 95 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Star Thomas (10 ATT, 88 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jonathan Brady (4 TAR, 2 REC, 33 YDS)

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Passing: Hank Bachmeier (20-for-27, 238 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Keldric Moody (9 ATT, 55 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kyle Maxwell (4 TAR, 3 REC, 68 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Louisiana TechNew Mexico State
371Total Yards327
238Passing Yards95
133Rushing Yards232
2Turnovers0

Liberty 42 Western Kentucky 29

  • Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)
  • Pregame Total: 61.5

Liberty Leaders

  • Passing: Kaidon Salter (10-for-15, 169 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Salter (13 ATT, 117 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: CJ Daniels (5 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Western Kentucky Leaders

  • Passing: Austin Reed (30-for-44, 365 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Elijah Young (8 ATT, 61 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dalvin Smith (9 TAR, 8 REC, 79 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Western KentuckyLiberty
484Total Yards492
365Passing Yards169
119Rushing Yards323
1Turnovers0

Jacksonville State 41 Florida International 16

  • Pregame Favorite: Jacksonville State (-9.5)
  • Pregame Total: 48

Jacksonville State Leaders

  • Passing: Zion Webb (9-for-19, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Webb (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Quinton Lane (2 TAR, 2 REC, 35 YDS)

Florida International Leaders

  • Passing: Grayson James (12-for-20, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Shomari Lawrence (16 ATT, 56 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kris Mitchell (9 TAR, 5 REC, 109 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida InternationalJacksonville State
249Total Yards370
218Passing Yards105
31Rushing Yards265
1Turnovers0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's CUSA Games

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Favorite: -

Kennesaw State Owls at Sam Houston Bearkats

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at New Mexico State Aggies

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Williams Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Favorite: -

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.