Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Mower County, Minnesota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mower County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Grand Meadow High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School