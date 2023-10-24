Looking for how to watch high school football games in Houston County, Minnesota this week? We've got the information.

    • Houston County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    Southland High School at Houston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 24
    • Location: Houston, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mabel Canton High School at Spring Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 24
    • Location: Spring Grove, MN
    • Conference: Southeast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Spring Grove High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Le Roy, MN
    • Conference: Southeast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

