Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Freeborn County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Freeborn County, Minnesota this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Truman High School at Alden-Conger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Alden, MN
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.