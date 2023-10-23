Vikings vs. 49ers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) are 6.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Monday, October 23, 2023 against the San Francisco 49ers (5-1). An over/under of 44 points has been set for this matchup.
The betting trends and insights for the 49ers can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Vikings. The Vikings' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup against 49ers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Vikings vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-6.5)
|44
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-7)
|44
|-310
|+250
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Vikings vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Minnesota has won twice against the spread this year.
- One Minnesota game (out of six) has hit the over this season.
- San Francisco has posted a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.
- As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1-1).
- Three of San Francisco's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Kirk Cousins
|232.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+175)
|3.5 (-105)
|-
|-
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48.5 (-118)
|-
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|-
|45.5 (-111)
|-
|18.5 (-115)
|-
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
