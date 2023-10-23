The Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will T.J. Hockenson hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson has 304 yards receiving on 36 receptions (47 targets), with two TDs, averaging 50.7 yards per game.

Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0

