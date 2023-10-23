Will Johnny Mundt Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 7?
Should you bet on Johnny Mundt hitting paydirt in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Mundt will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Johnny Mundt score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)
- Mundt tacked on 140 receiving yards on 19 catches (21 targets) with one TD last season. He put up 10.8 yards per game.
- Mundt had a receiving touchdown in one of 13 games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Johnny Mundt Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|1
|1
|12
|0
Rep Johnny Mundt with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.