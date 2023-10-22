How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 22
Today's Ligue 1 schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Stade Rennes squaring off against FC Lorient.
In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know about today's Ligue 1 action here. Take a look at the links below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Lorient vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes travels to play FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (-110)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+295)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch FC Nantes vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC travels to match up with FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+140)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+195)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Toulouse FC vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims is on the road to play Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Reims (+150)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+185)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Lille OSC vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 makes the trip to face Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-125)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+370)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch AS Monaco vs FC Metz
FC Metz travels to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-290)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+700)
- Draw: (+475)
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 is on the road to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-130)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+340)
- Draw: (+300)
