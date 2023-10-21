Will Gordon is in eighth place, at -3, after the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Gordon Odds to Win: +10000

Will Gordon Insights

Gordon has finished under par three times and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Gordon has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Gordon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -5 279 0 15 1 1 $1.1M

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 64 yards shorter than the 7,079-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Accordia Golf Narashino CC, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Gordon has played in the past year has been 190 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 14th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Gordon was better than 86% of the competitors (averaging 4.17 strokes).

Gordon carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Gordon had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Gordon carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 8.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that most recent outing, Gordon had a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Gordon finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Gordon finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Gordon's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

