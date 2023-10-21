The UCLA Bruins are expected to win their matchup against the Stanford Cardinal at 10:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UCLA vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Stanford (+17) Under (53.5) UCLA 31, Stanford 20

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this contest.

The Bruins have two wins against the spread this year.

The Bruins have had one game (out of five) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 53.5 points, 2.4 fewer than the average total in this season's UCLA contests.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinal have a 14.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinal's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

Stanford is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

The Cardinal have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under for Stanford games this year is 7.3 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Bruins vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 29.5 16.2 37.0 12.3 22.0 20.0 Stanford 23.7 36.0 16.3 31.0 31.0 41.0

