Floyd of Rosedale is at stake when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) clash on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 32.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Minnesota matchup.

Minnesota vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Minnesota vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Minnesota vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Minnesota has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Iowa has compiled a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

