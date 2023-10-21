For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Marcus Johansson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

Johansson is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Johansson has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

