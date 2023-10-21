Who is the team to beat at the top of the MAC entering Week 8 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +190

+190 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th

104th Last Game: L 23-13 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

2. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

6-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 34-21 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

3. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 8-3

3-4 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 23-13 vs Ohio

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Toledo

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +160

+160 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: W 13-6 vs Ball State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Miami (OH)

@ Miami (OH) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

5. Bowling Green

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win MAC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 24-14 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Buffalo

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th

94th Last Game: L 24-14 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Kent State

@ Kent State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Central Michigan

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win MAC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 17-10 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Ball State

@ Ball State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win MAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 28-14 vs Kent State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Western Michigan

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 34-21 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

10. Akron

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: L 17-10 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Bowling Green

@ Bowling Green Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Ball State

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 13-6 vs Toledo

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Kent State

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-6 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 28-14 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Buffalo

Buffalo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

