For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kirill Kaprizov a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

On the power play, Kaprizov has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 12 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

