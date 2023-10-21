In the upcoming matchup versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Joel Eriksson Ek to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.5 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

Eriksson Ek has scored in three of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Eriksson Ek has scored three goals on the power play.

Eriksson Ek averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

