Clara Burel vs. Elise Mertens: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023
Clara Burel will face Elise Mertens in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, October 21.
In this Semifinal match against Burel (+170), Mertens is favored to win with -225 odds.
Clara Burel vs. Elise Mertens Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir
- Location: Monastir, Tunisia
- Court Surface: Hard
Clara Burel vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Clara Burel
|Elise Mertens
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+140
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|41.7%
|45.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.3
Clara Burel vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 125-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini 6-3, 6-1 on Friday, Burel reached the semifinals.
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Mertens beat No. 124-ranked Mai Hontama, winning 6-3, 6-2.
- Through 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Burel has played 22.9 games per match and won 53.3% of them.
- Through 17 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Burel has played 22.5 games per match and won 54.5% of them.
- Mertens is averaging 21.5 games per match through her 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.8% of those games.
- Mertens has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Burel and Mertens have matched up in the last five years.
