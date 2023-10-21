The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in an SEC showdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best by surrendering only 16 points per game. The offense ranks 56th (30.1 points per game). Tennessee ranks 32nd in the FBS with 443.8 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 18th-best by surrendering only 303 total yards per game.

We give more details below, including how to watch this game on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Alabama vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Alabama Tennessee 367.9 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.8 (61st) 292.4 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303 (11th) 148.4 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.3 (6th) 219.4 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.5 (88th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has compiled 1,397 yards (199.6 ypg) on 85-of-132 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 139 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 95 times for a team-high 454 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 61 times for 319 yards (45.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's 446 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has collected 19 receptions and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 40.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Amari Niblack has a total of 213 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 1,264 yards (210.7 yards per game) while completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 173 yards with four touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has run for 571 yards on 80 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jabari Small has run for 359 yards across 65 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Squirrel White has hauled in 305 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Ramel Keyton has totaled 230 receiving yards (38.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Bru McCoy's 17 receptions (on 27 targets) have netted him 217 yards (36.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Tennessee gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.