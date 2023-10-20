Taylor Fritz will begin the Swiss Indoors Basel in Basel, Switzerland versus Max Purcell in the round of 32. He was knocked off by Shintaro Mochizuki in the round of 16 of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships (his most recent tournament). Fritz has the third-best odds (+700) to be crowned champion at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Fritz at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Fritz's Next Match

Fritz will play Purcell in the round of 32 of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:00 AM ET.

Fritz Stats

Fritz is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, to No. 215-ranked Mochizuki, 6-0, 4-6, 6-7.

Fritz is 51-25 over the past 12 months, with two tournament victories.

Fritz is 37-15 on hard courts over the past year, with two tournament wins.

Fritz has played 26.0 games per match in his 76 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Fritz has played 52 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.6 games per match while winning 55.3% of games.

Over the past year, Fritz has won 84.1% of his service games, and he has won 24.4% of his return games.

On hard courts, Fritz, over the past year, has been victorious in 85.8% of his service games and 24.7% of his return games.

