Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (90-72) versus the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 20.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros.

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 65 (59.6%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 65-44 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Astros have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those contests.

Houston has a win-loss record of 24-12 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros have the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 10 Orioles W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer October 15 @ Astros W 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 16 @ Astros W 5-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros - Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros - TBA vs TBA

Astros Schedule