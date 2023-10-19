The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) face the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72)

The Phillies will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. Click here for a full preview of this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 76 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 76 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)

PHI Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -128 +108 9

The Texas Rangers (90-72) take on the Houston Astros (90-72)

The Astros will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 29 HR, 112 RBI)

TEX Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -118 -101 9.5

