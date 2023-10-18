Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yellow Medicine County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
MACCRAY High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Bold High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Olivia, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
