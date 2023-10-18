Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roseau County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Roseau County, Minnesota is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Roseau County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Warroad High School at Roseau High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Roseau, MN
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
