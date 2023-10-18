Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Ramsey County, Minnesota this week, we've got the information here.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
St Paul Johnson High School at South High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Paul Central High School at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Conference: Saint Paul City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding Senior High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mounds View High School at St. Michael Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Saint Michael, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
