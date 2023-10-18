If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Ramsey County, Minnesota this week, we've got the information here.

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

St Paul Johnson High School at South High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on October 18

3:30 PM CT on October 18 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St Paul Central High School at Highland Park Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 18

5:00 PM CT on October 18 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN Conference: Saint Paul City

Saint Paul City How to Stream: Watch Here

Harding Senior High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 18

5:00 PM CT on October 18 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mounds View High School at St. Michael Albertville High School