Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Otter Tail County, Minnesota this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Hancock Public School at Battle Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Battle Lake, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Underwood High School at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rothsay High School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine River Backus High School at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelican Rapids High School at Park Rapids Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.