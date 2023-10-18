Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Otter Tail County, Minnesota this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Hancock Public School at Battle Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18

7:00 PM CT on October 18 Location: Battle Lake, MN

Battle Lake, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Underwood High School at Ortonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18

7:00 PM CT on October 18 Location: Ortonville, MN

Ortonville, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rothsay High School at Hillcrest Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18

7:00 PM CT on October 18 Location: Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, MN Conference: Little Eight

Little Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine River Backus High School at Parkers Prairie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18

7:00 PM CT on October 18 Location: Parkers Prairie, MN

Parkers Prairie, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelican Rapids High School at Park Rapids Area High School