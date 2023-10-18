Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Hennepin County, Minnesota this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
St Paul Johnson High School at South High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding Senior High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benilde-St. Margaret's School at Mound Westonka High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Minnetrista, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeLaSalle High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Community High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooklyn Center High School at Spectrum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Elk River, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kasson-Mantorville High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watertown-Mayer High School at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at St. Anthony Village High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Anoka High School at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
