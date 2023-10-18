Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Cass County, Minnesota, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cass County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Pine River Backus High School at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.