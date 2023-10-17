The NLCS continues on Tuesday when the Philadelphia Phillies play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 8:07 PM ET on TBS. Merrill Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks while the Phillies have yet to name a starter.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank eighth-best in MLB action with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia is fifth in baseball, slugging .438.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Philadelphia has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Pitchers for the Phillies combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Nola is trying to pick up his 16th quality start of the season in this outing.

Nola will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Kelly (12-8) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 8.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 30 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Braves W 3-0 Away Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/9/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves W 10-2 Home Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies - Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.