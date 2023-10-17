The Minnesota Wild, including Frederick Gaudreau, take the ice Tuesday versus the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Gaudreau's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Frederick Gaudreau vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Gaudreau averaged 16:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +10.

He had a goal in 16 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Gaudreau had an assist in 19 games last season through 82 games played, but did not have multiple assists in any of those games.

Gaudreau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Gaudreau has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.

Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.