The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) hit the road for a NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field.

The betting trends and insights for the Vikings and Bears can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Vikings vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 3 43.5 -160 +135

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's contests this year have an average total of 49, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings have put together a record of 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Chicago Bears

Every game the Bears have played this season has gone over 43.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Chicago's outings this season is 44.1, 0.6 more points than this game's point total.

The Bears have covered the spread one time this year (1-3-1).

The Bears have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.

Chicago has a record of 1-2 when it is set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Vikings vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 22 15 24.4 24 49 3 5 Bears 23 10 31.4 30 44.1 5 5

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

In its past three games, Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three games, Minnesota has not hit the over.

The Vikings have a -12-point scoring differential on the season (-2.4 per game). The Bears also have been outscored by opponents this year (42 total points, 8.4 per game).

Bears

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

The Bears have hit the over in each of their past three games.

The Vikings have been outscored by 12 points this season (2.4 points per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 42 points (8.4 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 50.2 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26 26 26 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-3-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 43.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 23 25.7 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-1-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

