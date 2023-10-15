Bookmakers expect a close contest when the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) visit the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in a matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field. Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points. This contest has a listed total of 44.5 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Vikings can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Bears. The recent betting trends and insights for the Bears can be found below before they meet the Vikings.

Vikings vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Insights

Minnesota has covered the spread once in five games this season.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

Chicago has one win against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, the Bears have one win ATS (1-2-1) this season.

Every Chicago game has hit the over this season.

