Kirk Cousins will be facing the second-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Chicago Bears in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cousins has 1,498 yards passing (299.6 per game) and has completed 67.2% of his throws (137-for-204) while compiling 13 TD passes and four picks. Cousins also has run the ball eight times for 22 yards, compiling up 4.4 yards per game.

Cousins vs. the Bears

Cousins vs the Bears (since 2021): 4 GP / 214.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 214.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Chicago has allowed two opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Bears have allowed one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Bears this season.

Cousins will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears give up 286 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Bears have allowed 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.4 per game. That ranks 31st among NFL defenses.

Kirk Cousins Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 248.5 (-115)

248.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Cousins Passing Insights

So far this season, Cousins has gone over his passing yards prop total in three of five opportunities.

The Vikings have passed 69.2% of the time and run 30.8% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Cousins is No. 10 in the NFL averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (1,498 total yards passing).

Cousins has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this year, with more than one TD pass each time.

He has 13 total touchdowns this season (100.0% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Cousins accounts for 68.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his total 204 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Kirk Cousins Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (-110)

Cousins Rushing Insights

Cousins went over his rushing yards total twice in four games played this season.

In five games this year, Cousins has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two carries in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 14 red zone rushes).

Cousins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 29-for-47 / 284 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 12-for-19 / 139 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 32-for-50 / 367 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 31-for-44 / 364 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 33-for-44 / 344 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

