The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears are scheduled to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Josh Oliver get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Oliver has caught eight balls (on 10 targets) for 64 yards (12.8 per game) and one score this year.

Oliver, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0

