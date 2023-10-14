The Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0) host the Minnesota Wild (1-0) after Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick in the Maple Leafs' 6-5 win against the Montreal Canadiens. The outing on Saturday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-175) Wild (+145) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild were an underdog in nine games last season, with three upset wins (33.3%).

Minnesota had moneyline odds of +145 or longer once last season and won that game.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 40.8% chance for the Wild to win.

Last season, 32 games Minnesota played finished with over 6.5 goals.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank) Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 239 (23rd) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

With 239 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Wild had the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

Minnesota gave up 2.7 goals per game (219 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.

Minnesota had 54 power-play goals (on 252 chances), 15th in the NHL.

The Wild had the NHL's 15th-ranked power-play percentage (21.43%).

Minnesota had 14 shorthanded goals (third in NHL).

The 82.03% penalty-kill percentage of the Wild was 10th in the league.

At 47.7%, the Wild had the league's 26th-ranked faceoff win rate.

With a shooting percentage of 9.4%, Minnesota was 23rd in the league.

The Wild held their opponents scoreless five times.

