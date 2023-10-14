Week 7 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving Big Ten teams. A couple of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Maryland -13.5 against Illinois as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Iowa vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Best Week 7 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Maryland -13.5 vs. Illinois

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins

Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 22.1 points

Maryland by 22.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ohio State -19.5 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 24.2 points

Ohio State by 24.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Peacock

Pick: Wisconsin -9.5 vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 14 points

Wisconsin by 14 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 7 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 34.5 - Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Total: 44 points

44 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Under 51.5 - Ohio State vs. Purdue

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Total: 49.8 points

49.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Peacock

Under 45.5 - Indiana vs. Michigan

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines

Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines Projected Total: 44.3 points

44.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Week 7 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Michigan 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) 37.3 / 6.7 414.8 / 233.3 Penn State 5-0 (3-0 Big Ten) 40.6 / 9.6 430.4 / 210.6 Ohio State 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten) 35.0 / 10.2 434.4 / 264.8 Wisconsin 4-1 (2-0 Big Ten) 31.4 / 18.4 413.6 / 354.8 Maryland 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten) 35.0 / 17.2 429.3 / 337.2 Iowa 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten) 21.8 / 16.3 249.2 / 324.5 Rutgers 4-2 (1-2 Big Ten) 27.8 / 14.7 334.7 / 282.8 Minnesota 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 21.7 / 26.7 313.3 / 373.2 Nebraska 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 19.0 / 21.0 342.3 / 323.0 Northwestern 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 22.0 / 27.3 306.3 / 362.0 Purdue 2-4 (1-2 Big Ten) 25.7 / 28.0 389.7 / 380.3 Indiana 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) 20.8 / 24.4 334.2 / 368.2 Michigan State 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) 21.6 / 23.8 371.4 / 341.8 Illinois 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten) 19.2 / 28.8 377.3 / 401.5

