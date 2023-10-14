The Drake Bulldogs (2-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Drake Stadium in a Pioneer League battle.

Drake is averaging 333.0 yards per game offensively this season (75th in the FCS), and is allowing 371.8 yards per game (78th) on defense. With 20.2 points per game on offense, St. Thomas (MN) ranks 90th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 40th, surrendering 24.5 points per game.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Drake Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Drake 292.8 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.0 (90th) 256.5 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (59th) 166.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.0 (116th) 126.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.0 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has recored 508 passing yards, or 84.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.5% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Shawn Shipman, has carried the ball 96 times for 561 yards (93.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has piled up 65 carries and totaled 282 yards with four touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy leads his team with 277 receiving yards on 18 receptions with one touchdown.

Jacob Wildermuth has totaled 114 receiving yards (19.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Bryce Boyd's eight catches (on four targets) have netted him 102 yards (17.0 ypg).

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has compiled 1,169 yards (233.8 ypg) on 94-of-165 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dorian Boyland, has carried the ball 49 times for 228 yards (45.6 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Christian Galvan has carried the ball 38 times for 104 yards (20.8 per game).

Sam Rodriguez's 240 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has collected 11 catches.

Colin Howard has put together a 211-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in nine passes on 11 targets.

Trey Radocha has a total of 183 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

