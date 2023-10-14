ACC rivals will meet when the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) meet the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is North Carolina vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Carolina 28, Miami (FL) 27

North Carolina 28, Miami (FL) 27 North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Tar Heels have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter and won each of them.

Miami (FL) won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Hurricanes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tar Heels have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (FL) (+2.5)



Miami (FL) (+2.5) North Carolina is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Miami (FL) has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Hurricanes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) North Carolina and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 57.5 points just once this season.

There has been just one game featuring Miami (FL) this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The over/under for the contest of 57.5 is 18.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for North Carolina (36.6 points per game) and Miami (FL) (39 points per game).

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.5 56.8 63.5 Implied Total AVG 34.3 34.7 33 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 50.8 46.5 Implied Total AVG 33 32.3 35 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

