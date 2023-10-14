A game after Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Maple Leafs (1-0) host the Minnesota Wild (1-0) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Maple Leafs 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-175)

Maple Leafs (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (46-25-11 overall) posted a record of 13-11-24 in games that required OT last season.

Minnesota picked up 31 points (13-8-5) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

In 14 games last season when the Wild ended up with just one goal, they picked up eight points (3-9-2).

When Minnesota scored two goals last season, they amassed 19 points (9-8-1 record).

The Wild picked up 79 points in their 51 games when they scored three or more goals.

Last season Minnesota recorded a single power-play goal in 39 games, posting a record of 24-13-2.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Minnesota posted a record of 23-16-5 (51 points).

The Wild were outshot by their opponents 42 times last season, and took 54 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 12th 32 Shots 30.9 18th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 2nd 26.02% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 12th 81.85% Penalty Kill % 82.03% 10th

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

