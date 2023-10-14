The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) and Auburn Tigers (3-2) will face each other in a clash of SEC rivals at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is LSU vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 26

LSU 35, Auburn 26 LSU is 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

The LSU Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Auburn has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Auburn Tigers have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the LSU Tigers have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (+10.5)



Auburn (+10.5) LSU has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

In 2023, the LSU Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Auburn has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.

The Auburn Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60.5)



Over (60.5) LSU and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 60.5 points four times this season.

This season, Auburn has played only one game with a combined score higher than 60.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 60.5 is 13.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (44.8 points per game) and Auburn (29.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.4 55.5 60.4 Implied Total AVG 33.6 37 32.8 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-0-0 1-0-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 1-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 52.5 53.3 Implied Total AVG 36.8 41 30.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

