A pair of Sun Belt teams take the field when the James Madison Dukes (5-0) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) are in action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-4.5) 58.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-4.5) 58.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

James Madison has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dukes have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Georgia Southern has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

