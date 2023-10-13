Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Wadena County, Minnesota. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Ogilvie High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Verndale High School at Nevis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Nevis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wadena Deer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wadena, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.