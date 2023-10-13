If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Houston County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Houston County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Kingsland High School at Spring Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Spring Grove, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Houston High School at Southland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Adams, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

