Felix Auger-Aliassime 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Odds
Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet Marcos Giron next in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships quarterfinals. Auger-Aliassime's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum are +700, the No. 2 odds in the field.
Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 14-22
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Auger-Aliassime's Next Match
Auger-Aliassime will meet Giron in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 19 at 11:00 PM ET, after defeating Sebastian Ofner in the previous round 6-4, 6-1.
Auger-Aliassime Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 47-ranked Ofner, 6-4, 6-1.
- In 22 tournaments over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has gone 28-19 and has won a pair of titles.
- On hard courts over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has gone 27-14 and has won a pair of titles.
- Auger-Aliassime, over the past year, has played 47 matches across all court types, and 25.3 games per match.
- Auger-Aliassime, in 41 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 25.0 games per match and won 53.5% of them.
- Over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has won 84.5% of his service games, and he has won 20.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has been victorious in 20.6% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.
