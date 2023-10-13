Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Dakota County, Minnesota this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Farmington High School at Burnsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shakopee High School at Rosemount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South St. Paul Secondary School at St. Anthony Village High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
