Based on our computer projection model, the Colorado Buffaloes will beat the Stanford Cardinal when the two teams play at Folsom Field on Friday, October 13, which starts at 10:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Colorado vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (-11.5) Toss Up (60.5) Colorado 37, Stanford 23

Week 7 Predictions

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buffaloes an 81.8% chance to win.

The Buffaloes' record against the spread is 3-2-1.

Colorado is winless against the spread when it is 11.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been three Buffaloes games (out of six) that hit the over this season.

Colorado games have had an average of 64.3 points this season, 3.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinal.

The Cardinal have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

When they have played as at least 11.5-point underdogs this season, the Cardinal are 1-2 against the spread.

The Cardinal have hit the over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

The average point total for Stanford this year is 0.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Buffaloes vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 33.0 34.2 40.0 32.3 26.0 36.0 Stanford 19.2 34.6 16.3 31.0 23.5 40.0

