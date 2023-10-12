The Minnesota Wild will host the Florida Panthers on Thursday, October 12, in the opening game of the season for both squads.

See the Wild-Panthers matchup on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wild vs Panthers Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Wild ranked 23rd in the league last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild put up last season ranked 15th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).

The Wild had the league's 15th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.43%).

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 42 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 38 61 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the league.

With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.

With 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), the Panthers were eighth-best in the NHL.

The Panthers scored on 22.83% of their power plays, No. 10 in the league.

Panthers Key Players