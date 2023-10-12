How to Watch the Wild vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild will host the Florida Panthers on Thursday, October 12, in the opening game of the season for both squads.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
See the Wild-Panthers matchup on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Panthers Additional Info
|Wild vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Panthers Prediction
|Wild vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Wild Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Wild ranked 23rd in the league last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.
- The 54 power-play goals the Wild put up last season ranked 15th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).
- The Wild had the league's 15th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.43%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|42
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|38
|61
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the league.
- With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.
- With 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), the Panthers were eighth-best in the NHL.
- The Panthers scored on 22.83% of their power plays, No. 10 in the league.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|52
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.