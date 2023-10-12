High school football is on the schedule this week in Saint Louis County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cherry School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Mountain Iron, MN

Mountain Iron, MN Conference: Arrowhead

Arrowhead How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Duluth East High School at North Branch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: North Branch, MN

North Branch, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Woods High School