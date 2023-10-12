The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) and Denver Broncos (1-4) are set to come together at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, which means that Patrick Mahomes II and Russell Wilson will be under center for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both signal callers, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: Amazon Prime Video

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 5 Games Played 5 66.8% Completion % 66.9% 1,287 (257.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,210 (242) 10 Touchdowns 11 4 Interceptions 2 154 (30.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 119 (23.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Defensive Stats

This season, the Broncos are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 36.2 points per game (32nd in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,315 (263 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.5).

Against the run, the Broncos have been one of the bottom defenses in the league, giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL (187.6 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 29th with eight rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Denver is 22nd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 61.9%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 18th (40.7%).

Chiefs Defensive Stats

