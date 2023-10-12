Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Lyon County, Minnesota this week, we've got the information below.
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lac Qui Parle Valley High School at Minneota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Minneota, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School at St. James High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Saint James, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
