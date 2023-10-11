In Game 4 of the ALDS on Wednesday, October 11, Joe Ryan will toe the rubber for the Minnesota Twins, and the Houston Astros will answer with Jose Urquidy. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET at Target Field. The Astros lead the series 2-1.

The Twins are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (+105). An 8-run total is listed in this game.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.51 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 114 times this season and won 69, or 60.5%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 59-41 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (59% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Astros have come away with 25 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won 14 of 24 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Astros had a record of 3-1.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Willi Castro 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 1st

